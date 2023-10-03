Police investigation closes roads in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A police investigation has some roads shut down Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County.

The Lawrenceville Police Department says it is conducting an investigation on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville.

Police say West Pike Street will be closed from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive for an unknown period of time. Drivers should avoid the area.

***ROAD CLOSURE ALERT***



The Lawrenceville Police Department is currently conducting an investigation on West Pike Street.



West Pike Street will be closed from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive pic.twitter.com/KWRovEKmpw — Lawrenceville Police (@LawrencevillePD) October 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.