Police investigation closes roads in Gwinnett County

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A police investigation has some roads shut down Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County.

The Lawrenceville Police Department says it is conducting an investigation on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville.

Police say West Pike Street will be closed from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive for an unknown period of time. Drivers should avoid the area.

