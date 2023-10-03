3-Degree Guarantee
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion; 2 in Georgia win $50K each

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday night.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday night.

The winning numbers announced were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.

Two players in Georgia won $50,000 each for matching four white balls and the red ball, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Wednesday night will be among the largest lottery prizes of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

