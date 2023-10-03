3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Stop killing our loved ones’: Protesters demand Georgia prison reform

Protesters said they feel incarcerated themselves, helpless to ensure the safety of their loved ones.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Quiecy Brooks spent 16 months in a Georgia prison.

He calls it a factory.

“I have known nothing but an endless cycle. An endless cycle of brothers and sisters who go there and come out worse than they were they went,” said Brooks.

Brooks is one of the dozens of people who rallied outside the Georgia Governor’s Mansion on Tuesday afternoon demanding prison reform. Everything from safer living conditions to treatment to addressing staffing shortages and undue violence.

“My son was stabbed and put in the shower and didn’t get medical attention until the next day,” Reshanda Russell, a protestor, said.

Protesters said they feel incarcerated themselves, helpless to ensure the safety of their loved ones.

“I’m my son’s voice, you can see. I have to be his voice. Because he doesn’t have a voice to them,” she said.

The group wants Gov. Brian Kemp to make exhaustive changes both in Georgia’s prisons and beyond its walls to stop the revolving door.

“No matter where you are on the political spectrum, we are better people than the way those people are treated,” David Paul, another protestor, said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven Police...
Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, police say
Blue Hawk super coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia website)
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road, OSHA now investigating
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says

Latest News

Former President Jimmy Carter is changing the conversation around hospice care.
‘A huge blessing:’ How Jimmy Carter is shedding light on hospice care
The standoff prompted a lockdown at a nearby school.
Hours-long standoff in Decatur appears to be over with suspect in custody
The Atlanta Citizens Review Board will independently investigate the deaths of Johnny Hollman,...
Atlanta review board launching investigation after 2 men died during APD arrests
Just off West Wesley at Arden Road in Buckhead, several homeowners are on high alert.
Buckhead jogger attacked, robbed at gunpoint, APD report says
Both investigations remain open, Atlanta police said.
Atlanta review board to launch investigation after 2 men died during APD arrests