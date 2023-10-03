‘Stop killing our loved ones’: Protesters demand Georgia prison reform

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Quiecy Brooks spent 16 months in a Georgia prison.

He calls it a factory.

“I have known nothing but an endless cycle. An endless cycle of brothers and sisters who go there and come out worse than they were they went,” said Brooks.

Brooks is one of the dozens of people who rallied outside the Georgia Governor’s Mansion on Tuesday afternoon demanding prison reform. Everything from safer living conditions to treatment to addressing staffing shortages and undue violence.

“My son was stabbed and put in the shower and didn’t get medical attention until the next day,” Reshanda Russell, a protestor, said.

Protesters said they feel incarcerated themselves, helpless to ensure the safety of their loved ones.

“I’m my son’s voice, you can see. I have to be his voice. Because he doesn’t have a voice to them,” she said.

The group wants Gov. Brian Kemp to make exhaustive changes both in Georgia’s prisons and beyond its walls to stop the revolving door.

“No matter where you are on the political spectrum, we are better people than the way those people are treated,” David Paul, another protestor, said.

