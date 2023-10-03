What is hospice care?

3-Degree Guarantee
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 39th president, has been receiving hospice care at his home in Plains since February — thrusting the form of healthcare — which is usually for people nearing the end of their life — into the national spotlight.

But what exactly is hospice and who is it for?

What is hospice?

Hospice is a type of care that is given to those when a cure is unlikely and who likely have six months or less to live, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health. This type of care can be provided at a hospice facility, a hospital, a nursing home or at a person’s home.

When do people typically seek hospice care?

The Georgia Department of Community Health says people seek hospice care when:

  • Doctors or providers suggest hospice care
  • The patient themselves or their caregiver ask if hospice care is the best care

Choosing to seek hospice care is a personal choice, the Georgia Department of Community Health says.

The Georgia Department of Community Health says hospice care allows for the following:

  • Hospice care allows people to get medical care in their own home
  • Hospice care often prevents or reduces trips to an emergency room for a more aggressive type of care
  • Hospice workers can help with daily chores like cooking, and cleaning, among other things
  • Bereavement counseling for loved ones is also offered

While typically for those nearing the end of their life, the Georgia Department of Community Health says many who get hospice care often live longer.

