$1M in funding approved for several Atlanta nonprofit youth homeless programs

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $1 million in funding for 16 nonprofits and their youth homeless programs.(Atlanta News First)
By Jordan Barela
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A number of Atlanta nonprofits are set to get funding to help their youth homeless programs.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $1 million in funding for 16 nonprofits and their youth homeless programs.

Those nonprofits and their programs are:


NonprofitProgram
Aniz, Inc.HAYA Project (Healing Atlanta's Young Adults)
City of Refuge, IncorporatedCity of Refuge Comprehensive Youth Homelessness Program
Covenant House Georgia, Inc.Supportive Solutions for Youth Experiencing Homelessness
Facts to Thrive IncDoing Our Responsibility to House Adolescence (DORTHA)
Favor House, Inc.Favor For Youth
Feeding GA Families IncorporatedEnd Youth Homelessness
Generation Infocus FoundationGIF - 'Holistic Transitional Housing Program for Youth'
Georgia Center for Youth ExcellenceSafe House II Project
Georgia Parent Support Network, Inc.GPSN's Street Outreach Program for Homeless Youth
Positive Transition Services, Inc.Stepping Stones Initiative
Poverty 2 Prosperity PS IncAND STILL, I RISE YHP
SafeHouse Outreach2023 Safehouse Outreach Youth Homelessness Services
SKIP Georgia Chapter, Inc.SKIP GA Bridges to Stability: Empowering & Educating Homeless Youth for Change
Stand Up for Kids AtlantaStandUp for Kids Atlanta - Homeless Youth Programs
U Hope CDC, Inc.U Hope Youth Emergency Program
Youth Empowerment Success ServicesYouth Empowerment Success Services Inc. (YESS) and Youth Homeless Rental Assistance Program

“Fulton County continues to make an impact in the community by providing help to youth who are experiencing homeless,” said Stan Wilson, Department of Community Development director. “The financial support from the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will support initiatives and programs that can assist youth service providers in preventing and ending youth homelessness.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

