$1M in funding approved for several Atlanta nonprofit youth homeless programs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A number of Atlanta nonprofits are set to get funding to help their youth homeless programs.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $1 million in funding for 16 nonprofits and their youth homeless programs.

Those nonprofits and their programs are:





Nonprofit Program Aniz, Inc. HAYA Project (Healing Atlanta's Young Adults) City of Refuge, Incorporated City of Refuge Comprehensive Youth Homelessness Program Covenant House Georgia, Inc. Supportive Solutions for Youth Experiencing Homelessness Facts to Thrive Inc Doing Our Responsibility to House Adolescence (DORTHA) Favor House, Inc. Favor For Youth Feeding GA Families Incorporated End Youth Homelessness Generation Infocus Foundation GIF - 'Holistic Transitional Housing Program for Youth' Georgia Center for Youth Excellence Safe House II Project Georgia Parent Support Network, Inc. GPSN's Street Outreach Program for Homeless Youth Positive Transition Services, Inc. Stepping Stones Initiative Poverty 2 Prosperity PS Inc AND STILL, I RISE YHP SafeHouse Outreach 2023 Safehouse Outreach Youth Homelessness Services SKIP Georgia Chapter, Inc. SKIP GA Bridges to Stability: Empowering & Educating Homeless Youth for Change Stand Up for Kids Atlanta StandUp for Kids Atlanta - Homeless Youth Programs U Hope CDC, Inc. U Hope Youth Emergency Program Youth Empowerment Success Services Youth Empowerment Success Services Inc. (YESS) and Youth Homeless Rental Assistance Program

“Fulton County continues to make an impact in the community by providing help to youth who are experiencing homeless,” said Stan Wilson, Department of Community Development director. “The financial support from the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will support initiatives and programs that can assist youth service providers in preventing and ending youth homelessness.”

