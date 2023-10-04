3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on smoky Arkansas highway

From Region 8 News at Six
By Gray News staff and KAIT staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (Gray News/KAIT) - At least two people were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on an Arkansas highway that officials say was caused by low visibility due to smoke from a nearby field fire.

KAIT reports Cindy Murphy, communications director for Arkansas State Police, said as many as 15 vehicles were involved, including four commercial and 11 passenger cars.

Murphy said two deaths had been reported but there was no word on if anyone else was injured.

The pileup led to the closure of U.S. Highway 67 near Cash. Southbound lanes have since reopened, but northbound lanes were still closed as of Tuesday evening.

ASP confirmed a field fire with thick smoke caused low visibility along the highway, leading to the initial crash.

About three helicopters responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven Police...
Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, police say
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Blue Hawk super coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia website)
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road, OSHA now investigating
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments

Latest News

Former President Jimmy Carter is changing the conversation around hospice care.
‘A huge blessing:’ How Jimmy Carter is shedding light on hospice care
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
Baltimore Police say multiple people shot on campus of Morgan State University
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
Multiple victims reported in shooting at Morgan State
Kaili Glenn
Lithonia police looking for public’s help seeking missing girl
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote