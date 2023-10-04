3-Degree Guarantee
Ahead of busy winter months, DeKalb firefighters demonstrate just how fast a fire can spread

The Dekalb Fire Rescue Department partnered with the American Red Cross to demonstrate how quickly a fire can spread from your bedroom to the rest of the house.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A devastating fire can happen to anyone, and it can happen very quickly.

The Dekalb Fire Rescue Department partnered with the American Red Cross to demonstrate just how quickly a fire can spread from your bedroom to the rest of the house.

Once the smoke alarm went off, it was under just one minute before the entire room was engulfed in flames.

“The number one cause of residential fires is unattended cooking. So, that’s where somebody starts cooking, leaves the kitchen, forgets they are heating grease, there is a pot on the stove,” said Chief Darnell Fullum, Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department.

But firefighters can find themselves even more busy during cooler months.

“As we move into the winter months where it does get cooler, you will see more fires caused by space heaters,” said Fullum.

Here are some takeaway tips to prevent fires this fall and winter:

  1. If all else fails, have your heating system checked by a professional
  2. Keep a distance of at least three feet between the space heater and anything that can burn
  3. If you’re using the fireplace, make sure the ventilation system is clear of debris

“We are all here for the same reason - to save lives, and we can do that by education,” said Kay Wilkins, interim regional executive with the American Red Cross of Georgia.

Firefighters believe the first line of defense is a good smoke detector.

“What we are asking people to do today is to put smoke detectors in each one of their bedrooms, outside of their bedrooms, on every floor of their home, including the basement,” he said.

The Red Cross partners with the county to give out free smoke detectors. You can learn more at redcross.org/georgia.

