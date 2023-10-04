3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta man arrested in connection to 17 Gwinnett County burglaries

De’Vondre Antonio Walker, 26, was arrested after Clarkston police responded to reports of a...
De’Vondre Antonio Walker, 26, was arrested after Clarkston police responded to reports of a burglary at a local business.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of burglarizing 17 metro Atlanta businesses is behind bars, Gwinnett County police said.

De’Vondre Antonio Walker, 26, was arrested after Clarkston police responded to reports of a burglary at a local business.

Investigators allege Walker and others were involved in several other burglaries throughout the metro Atlanta area and used stolen vehicles with stolen license plates to avoid being tracked.

Police said they were able to identify one of the cars, a Dodge Charger, and tracked it to an Atlanta apartment complex where it was reportedly being stashed under a tarp.

The investigation linked Walker to 17 burglaries in Gwinnett County, according to police. He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond on charges of burglary in the second degree.

Police said indictments against other suspects believed to be involved in the crimes are being pursued. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or online here. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

