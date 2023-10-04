CDC proposes common antibiotic as ‘morning after’ drug against STIs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sexually transmitted infections are a growing problem in the United States.

“We’re at a record high number of STIs, and we need game-changing innovation,” said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, Director of the CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention.

That innovation could be coming from a drug already existing and used to treat confirmed STI infections.

Doxycycline, an affordable antibiotic on the market for nearly half a century, treats everything from acne to chlamydia. Now, the CDC says its studies show it can be used to prevent STIs in certain groups.

“In several studies, that’s been shown to reduce the chance of getting an STI by about two-thirds,” Mermin said.

The studies are narrow. The results are for gay and bisexual men and transgender women who had an STI in the previous year. Its effectiveness for other groups is not as clear.

The need is especially apparent in Georgia, which ranks 7th in the nation in STI rate, and the CDC reports there were 2.5 million reported STI cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in 2020 and 2021.

While new to CDC guidelines, doxycycline as a “morning-after pill” is not new. The drug has been used as a morning-after solution by the San Francisco Health Department since last year.

“Sexually transmitted diseases increase the chance that someone will get or transmit HIV,” Mermin said. “So, any innovation that prevents STIs could also have an effect by preventing HIV infections as well.”

The CDC will have a 45-day public comment time from the public before potentially enacting the guideline.

