Clarkston Police Dept. nearly fully staffed after significant shortage of officers

The conflict resulted in a substantial increase in pay and benefits for Clarkston Police officers.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -“We’re here to do the job, to keep you safe and to keep you protected,” said Clarkston Police Department Chief Christine Hudson.

That’s the Clarkston Police Department’s message to the public after significant staffing shortages resulted in just nine officers patrolling a city of close to 15,000.

Many residents at a city council meeting in late July called on the mayor, council, and city manager to fix alleged internal problems like a “toxic work environment” causing officers to quit.

The conflict led to a substantial increase in pay and benefits for Clarkston Police officers.

“It’s very evident that we needed to raise our pay because our surrounding agencies, they’re raising their pay,” said Chief Hudson.

Today, Chief Hudson says her team is almost fully staffed with salaries for starting officers increasing from $46,000 to $60,000. Existing officers also received between a 12 to 28 percent increase in their salaries.

After six years, Sgt. Joel Priest said he was ready to throw in the towel, left with no other choice but to respond to homicides and shootings all by himself.

Now, he’s encouraged to stick around.

“Every department across Georgia and the United States is having the same problem, officer shortage. Nobody wants to be the police anymore and the City of Clarkston stepped up to the plate and paid their officers,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents like Brian Medford say they feel a whole lot safer seeing more patrol cars around the city.

He’s thankful the department is regaining its strength.

“I’m thrilled to death that our officers are finally getting the pay they deserve, that they richly deserve,” said Medford.

