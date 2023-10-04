3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Deputies arrest woman accused of crashing weddings in 3 states

Mississippi authorities say Sandra Lynn Henson is facing charges that include larceny,...
Mississippi authorities say Sandra Lynn Henson is facing charges that include larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.(Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi is accused of crashing several weddings, including one in Pontotoc County.

According to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Sandra Lynn Henson was arrested at a wedding event over the weekend.

Mississippi authorities didn’t immediately specify what happened at the wedding but said she is facing charges that include larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

The sheriff’s department said this was not the first time Henson has found herself in trouble with the law regarding weddings.

“Apparently Miss Hanson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing weddings,” authorities shared.

Henson is also accused of stealing money and cards from purses while attending those weddings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments
The shooting incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby DeKalb County school.
Hours-long standoff in Decatur appears to be over with suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine, says he plans major speech
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Slain Texas prisoner who was accused of killing 22 older women was stabbed by cellmate, report says
The shooting happened at 1935 Alison Court SW.
Man hospitalized after being shot in Atlanta, police say
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,...
McCarthy’s ouster leaves the House adrift as divided Republicans seek to unite behind a new leader