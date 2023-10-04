Did you know these movies were filmed in Georgia?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A number of movies have used the Peach State as the backdrop for their on the big screen.

Hundreds of movies have been filmed both entirely or partially in Georgia.

These movies have filming credits in Georgia:

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Driving Miss Daisy (1990)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Now and Then (1995)

Scream 2 (1997)

Remember the Titans (2000)

Drumline (2002)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

ATL (2006)

We Are Marshall (2006)

Stomp the Yard (2007)

The Blind Side (2009)

Zombieland (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

The Last Song (2010)

X Men: First Class (2011)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2012)

Identity Thief (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2 (2013)

Furious 7 (2014)

Captain America: Civil War (2015)

Avengers: Infinity War (2016)

Black Panther (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2016)

Hidden Figures (2016)

I, Tonya (2017)

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)

Spiderman: No Way Home (2020)

Black Panther Wakanda Forever (2021)

The Menu (2021)

M3GAN (2022)

The Color Purple Musical (2022)

A number of Tyler Perry films, which are often set in Atlanta, have been filmed in Georgia. Tyler Perry Studios is located in Atlanta.

