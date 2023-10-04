3-Degree Guarantee
Elementary school student hit by car getting off bus, police say

Police called her injuries “minor.”
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a car getting off a school bus.

According to an Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson, the student attended Cleveland Avenue Elementary School.

“The student was conscious and alert and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the district said in a statement.

Police called her injuries “minor.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

