Elementary school student hit by car getting off bus, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a car getting off a school bus.

According to an Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson, the student attended Cleveland Avenue Elementary School.

“The student was conscious and alert and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the district said in a statement.

Police called her injuries “minor.”

