Everything you need to know about the 2023 Atlanta Pride parade

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Atlanta Pride parade is just around the corner.

The parade is set for Sunday, Oct. 15.

Here is the parade route:

Assembly for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. It will be on the streets near the Civic Center MARTA Station.

The parade will start from the Civic Center MARTA Station. The parade merges off at Ralph McGill to Peachtree Street. From there, the parade will travel north. The parade will then turn east onto 10th Street. From 10th Street, the parade will end at the Charles Allen Gate entrance at Piedmont Park.

