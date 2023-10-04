3-Degree Guarantee
Firefighters save cat from apartment fire in Valdosta

Firefighters from the Valdosta Fire Department saved a cat during an apartment fire.
Firefighters from the Valdosta Fire Department saved a cat during an apartment fire.(Valdosta Fire Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanks to the Valdosta Fire Department, a cat was able to keep one of its nine lives after an apartment fire yesterday.

While flames ranged in the 200 block of W Mary Street, firefighters saved a black cat named Salem. The cat received oxygen on-scene from SGMC Emergency Services to help with the smoke inhalation.

Thankfully, Salem is now in recovery.

“Salem’s mom is so very grateful for everyone’s efforts and dedication to protecting the community, both human and animal alike,” the fire department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

