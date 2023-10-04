3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Enjoy a few more warm days before cooler air spills in

Highs in the low 80s through Friday
By Rodney Harris and Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

If you’ve enjoyed the last few days, then you’re in luck! The forecast will shape up just about the same today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

While temperatures will remain in the low 80s through Friday, you’ll notice more clouds build in tonight and through the day tomorrow.

Friday a cold front will move in, offering us the chance for a few showers ahead of big changes for the weekend.

Saturday we will wake up near 60s with highs only near 70 degrees! Skies will clear through the day Saturday and it will be quite breezy, but overall an awesome Fall-like day!

Sunday is a First Alert as we will experience the coldest air we’ve had since May!

Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 40s and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lots of sunshine!

We will kick off next work and school week with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. Hello Fall!

Warm for the rest of the work week with a few showers possible Friday ahead of cooler air for...
Warm for the rest of the work week with a few showers possible Friday ahead of cooler air for the weekend(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments
The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion; 2 in Georgia win $50K each
The shooting incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby DeKalb County school.
Hours-long standoff in Decatur appears to be over with suspect in custody

Latest News

Mostly sunny, 80s today
Mostly sunny, 80s today
Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm through the workweek; Cooler this weekend
Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend
First Alert | Cooler temperatures return this weekend
First Alert Forecast - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday; Cooler this weekend