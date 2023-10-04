First Alert Forecast: Enjoy a few more warm days before cooler air spills in

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

If you’ve enjoyed the last few days, then you’re in luck! The forecast will shape up just about the same today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

While temperatures will remain in the low 80s through Friday, you’ll notice more clouds build in tonight and through the day tomorrow.

Friday a cold front will move in, offering us the chance for a few showers ahead of big changes for the weekend.

Saturday we will wake up near 60s with highs only near 70 degrees! Skies will clear through the day Saturday and it will be quite breezy, but overall an awesome Fall-like day!

Sunday is a First Alert as we will experience the coldest air we’ve had since May!

Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 40s and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lots of sunshine!

We will kick off next work and school week with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. Hello Fall!

Warm for the rest of the work week with a few showers possible Friday ahead of cooler air for the weekend (ANF)

