Forsyth County deputies looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies in Forsyth County are searching for the driver who hit a 70-year-old man and then left him for dead.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and fire crews responded to the area of Atlanta Highway and Tidwell Road for a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the unknown vehicle struck Joaquin Vega, of Alpharetta, who was walking across the street when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say Vega’s nephew was across the street at the time but couldn’t give them very much information about the vehicle. He stated that it was a small 4-door car, possibly an SUV, that struck his uncle, according to the report.

This crash remains under investigation. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at (770) 781-3087.

