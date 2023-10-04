3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Forsyth County deputies looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

Forsyth County deputies are searching for the driver who hit a 70-year-old man and then left...
Forsyth County deputies are searching for the driver who hit a 70-year-old man and then left him for dead.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies in Forsyth County are searching for the driver who hit a 70-year-old man and then left him for dead.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and fire crews responded to the area of Atlanta Highway and Tidwell Road for a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the unknown vehicle struck Joaquin Vega, of Alpharetta, who was walking across the street when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say Vega’s nephew was across the street at the time but couldn’t give them very much information about the vehicle. He stated that it was a small 4-door car, possibly an SUV, that struck his uncle, according to the report.

This crash remains under investigation. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at (770) 781-3087.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments
The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion; 2 in Georgia win $50K each
The shooting incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby DeKalb County school.
Hours-long standoff in Decatur appears to be over with suspect in custody

Latest News

A Cobb County sergeant saved a deer with its head stuck in a fence, body camera footage shows.
VIDEO: Cobb County sergeant saves deer with head stuck in fence
“Even though the deer didn’t pause to say thank you, we’re sure it’s appreciative,” the Cobb...
VIDEO: Cobb County sergeant saves deer with head stuck in fence
Demonstrators gathered Wednesday outside the Fulton County government building to protest the...
Protesters voice concern over sheriff’s plan to send Fulton County inmates hundreds of miles away
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
Winter forecast: Cold, wet winter likely
Classroom libraries stocked with diverse titles result in increased reading time and academic...
Diverse Books in Schools