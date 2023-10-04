Georgians working to make life easier for people with mental, physical disabilities

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Giving back doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, it can be as easy as dropping a donation off and into the hands of crews who can give it a second life.

“We collect gently used home medical equipment across the state of Georgia and neighboring states…clean it, refurbish it, and match it back to people who are struggling to get access to this equipment,” said Chris Brand with the organization Friends of Disabled Adults and Children [FODAC]. “Hospital beds, wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, shower equipment.”

Recently, the Amazon People with Disabilities Affinity Group hosted a medical equipment drive for FODAC. If you would like to donate or learn more about the people helping deliver medical equipment to hospitals and rural areas, and those in need across the state, click here.

FODAC also steps in to help with disaster relief. The whole point is to keep people independent as long as possible which means taking away the accessibility barriers.

“It gives me a nice sense of accomplishment that I actually did something when I woke up today. I was actually able to provide some form of support financially, emotionally, or just donating an item to someone who needs it,” said Everett Carter with Amazon’s People with Disabilities Affinity Group.

