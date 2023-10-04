3-Degree Guarantee
Gwinnett County Schools employees get $1K bonus

The Gwinnett County Board of Education is giving all active and benefit-eligible employees a $1,000 bonus.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education is giving all active and benefit-eligible employees a $1,000 bonus.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Board of Education is giving all active and benefit-eligible employees a $1,000 bonus.

The bonus was approved in June as part of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ 2024 budget, but employees will get the money as part of their December 2023 paychecks. The district said all applicable deductions will apply.

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts said, “This token of our appreciation reflects our commitment to supporting our staff and their continued efforts in achieving our educational goals in GCPS.”

