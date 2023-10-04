3-Degree Guarantee
Lithonia police looking for public’s help seeking missing girl

Kaili Glenn
Kaili Glenn(Lithonia Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Lithonia are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Police said Kaili Glenn, 14, was last seen leaving her home in Lithonia Aug. 6. Glenn has a history of running away from home and police said she may be wearing an ankle monitor.

Glenn is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who has contact with Glenn is asked to contact the Lithonia Police Department at 770-842-8947 or criminal.investigations@lithoniacity.org.

