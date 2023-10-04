Logging equipment destroyed by arson, Camden County police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Camden County police are asking for your help identifying the people behind the suspected arson of logging equipment.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said that several pieces of logging equipment were destroyed by fire on Highway 110 near Highway 40 in late September. The sheriff’s office believes that the equipment was targeted by an arsonist rather than being destroyed by brushfires.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Camden County police at 912-464-7375. Anonymous tips can be made online.

