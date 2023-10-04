3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Logging equipment destroyed by arson, Camden County police say

Logging equipment destroyed in Camden County
Logging equipment destroyed in Camden County(Camden County Sheriff's Office)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Camden County police are asking for your help identifying the people behind the suspected arson of logging equipment.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said that several pieces of logging equipment were destroyed by fire on Highway 110 near Highway 40 in late September. The sheriff’s office believes that the equipment was targeted by an arsonist rather than being destroyed by brushfires.

Caption

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Camden County police at 912-464-7375. Anonymous tips can be made online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven Police...
Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, police say
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Blue Hawk super coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia website)
Six Flags worker killed in car accident on employee access road, OSHA now investigating
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments

Latest News

Former President Jimmy Carter is changing the conversation around hospice care.
‘A huge blessing:’ How Jimmy Carter is shedding light on hospice care
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Logging equipment destroyed in Camden County
Logging equipment destroyed in Camden County
The standoff prompted a lockdown at a nearby school.
Hours-long standoff in Decatur appears to be over with suspect in custody