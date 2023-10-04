‘Magic of Lights’ to bring jaw-dropping holiday light display to metro Atlanta

3-Degree Guarantee
The holidays are right around the corner and you’ll soon be able to take in all the magic at a vibrant drive-through light display.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Magic of Lights event will feature colorful lights, digital animations, and a new augmented reality experience. For its debut in north Georgia, Magic of Lights is being held at Woodstock’s historic Dixie Speedway.

Inside the comfort of your own car, event organizers say families can expect holiday classics like Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, and a 200-foot-long tunnel made up of millions of individual LED lights.

“We have 2 million LED lights that we cannot wait to bring to the fans of north Georgia,” said Holly Grahm, a Magic of Lights representative. “Bring your pillow, bring pajama town. It’s one car, one price. Bring everybody that you can cram into the car, grandparents, kids, the family, dog, everybody we want to see it.”

Other illuminated displays include a 32-foot-tall animated Christmas Barbie®, life-sized holiday-themed dinosaurs, and a BIGFOOT® Monster Truck.

The Magic of Lights display is also helping to reintroduce the historic Dixie Speedway to north Georgia residents. The speedway closed two years ago, but the owner announced Wednesday that Dixie is officially reopening in April of 2024.

“We are so excited about this season. The question on everybody’s mind has been, is Dixie going to reopen,” said Mia Green, Dixie Speedway owner. “We’re planning an exciting schedule for next season, which includes our signature stock car racing, monster truck nationals, demolition derby, sprint cars - all of the exciting things that Dixie is known for.”

“Magic of Lights” kicks off Friday, Nov. 17, and will run daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through the end of the year.

Tickets are on sale now! For more information, click here.

