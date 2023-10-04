Man hospitalized after being shot in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking into a shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened at 1935 Alison Court SW.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The person shot is alert and was taken to the hospital, police said.

This is an active investigation. Police have not released details yet on what led up to the shooting.

