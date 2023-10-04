3-Degree Guarantee
MARTA track replacement near Atlanta airport begins Wednesday

Traveling to the airport by MARTA could take a bit longer starting Wednesday.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re heading to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport any time soon, you may want to factor in a little more time to find a parking spot or to take a MARTA train ride into the facility.

The airport is closing the south terminal parking garage later this month for construction, and on Wednesday night MARTA begins a track replacement near the airport station.

Track replacement work at Airport Station is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Thursday, Oct. 5

Friday, Oct. 6

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Thursday, Oct. 12

Friday, Oct. 13

Friday, Oct. 27

Friday, Nov. 3

According to MARTA, customers traveling from the Airport to Buckhead, Medical Center, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, or North Springs Stations after 7 p.m. Wednesday will need to transfer to the Red Line at Lindbergh Center Station.

Customers traveling on the Red and Gold Lines during work times may experience delays and should allow an extra 10-15 minutes to reach their destination.

Travelers say between the upcoming closure of the parking garage and the MARTA track replacement, it will take even longer for them to get to the airport.

“I’ll probably be using my Lyft app quite a bit more now,” Allen Fromherz said.

“That’s going to be difficult. Going to be real difficult. It’s going to be hard,” Brent Williams said. “It’s going to affect the community because there’s going to be so much traffic.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

