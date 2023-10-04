Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.
There is a heavy police presence, including Holyoke police and Massachusetts State Police cruisers, along a busy roadway in the downtown area, with crime scene tape stretched across the road.
Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.