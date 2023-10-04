3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled

An unusual jellyfish has wildlife experts on high alert. (Source: KMAX, KOVR, CASEY NEET, US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY, STERNBERG MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, CNN)
By Hunter Sowards, KMAX via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KMAX) – An unusual jellyfish was spotted in a reservoir in the Eldorado National Forest, putting wildlife experts on high alert.

At first glance, Casey Neet thought he saw pollen floating in the waters near the boat ramp of the Stumpy Meadows reservoir.

The closer he looked, he realized it was something you usually only see in the ocean.

The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the size of a penny.

“These things are known to be native to the Yangtze River Valley in China,” Neet explained.

While the jellyfish are harmless to humans, their impact on other organisms remains unclear.

Experts with Nature World News fear peach blossom jellyfish could compete with native species for food resources and disrupt the food web.

The U.S. Geological Survey is tracking where they are being spotted across the country, trying to determine how they could reshape our freshwater ecosystems in years to come.

Copyright 2023 KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments
The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion; 2 in Georgia win $50K each
The shooting incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby DeKalb County school.
Hours-long standoff in Decatur appears to be over with suspect in custody

Latest News

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
Winter forecast: Cold, wet winter likely
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
Plane crashes through house in Newberg, Oregon.
2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes through Oregon home
Demonstrators gathered Wednesday outside the Fulton County government building to protest the...
Protesters voice concern over sheriff’s plan to send Fulton County inmates hundreds of miles away