No injuries reported after MARTA bus catches fire, agency says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one was injured after a MARTA bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon near the Lindbergh Center station, MARTA said.

MARTA said the rear of the bus caught fire on Sidney Marcus at Piedmont Road NE around 3:30 p.m. All passengers got off the bus safely.

MARTA said the fire was put out by the fire department.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.