3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

No injuries reported after MARTA bus catches fire, agency says

MARTA said the rear of the bus caught fire on Sidney Marcus at Piedmont Road NE around 3:30...
MARTA said the rear of the bus caught fire on Sidney Marcus at Piedmont Road NE around 3:30 p.m. All passengers got off the bus safely.(CBS46)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one was injured after a MARTA bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon near the Lindbergh Center station, MARTA said.

MARTA said the rear of the bus caught fire on Sidney Marcus at Piedmont Road NE around 3:30 p.m. All passengers got off the bus safely.

MARTA said the fire was put out by the fire department.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments
The shooting incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby DeKalb County school.
Hours-long standoff in Decatur appears to be over with suspect in custody

Latest News

The shooting happened at 1935 Alison Court SW.
Man hospitalized after being shot in Atlanta, police say
Washoe County School District Bus
Elementary school student hit by car getting off bus, police say
The 2023 Atlanta Pride parade is just around the corner.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Atlanta Pride parade
Police called her injuries “minor.”
9-year-old Atlanta elementary student hit getting off school bus