No injuries reported after MARTA bus catches fire, agency says
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one was injured after a MARTA bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon near the Lindbergh Center station, MARTA said.
MARTA said the rear of the bus caught fire on Sidney Marcus at Piedmont Road NE around 3:30 p.m. All passengers got off the bus safely.
MARTA said the fire was put out by the fire department.
