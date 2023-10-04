Overnight house fire in northwest Atlanta suspicious, fire officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is calling an overnight fire suspicious.

It happened at a house on the 1600 block of Church Street in northwest Atlanta. Firefighters say this isn’t the first time the house caught fire. They say it was not safe to live in and it’s possible a squatter set the house on fire on purpose.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

