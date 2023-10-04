3-Degree Guarantee
Parents spar with school leaders over track team

Tempers are flaring over the fate of the track team at Barrow Arts and Science Academy in Winder.
By Asia Wilson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WINDER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tempers are flaring over the fate of the track team at Barrow Arts and Science Academy in Winder. Barrow County School System Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichaels said the school wasn’t designed to be a place where every sport would be offered.

Parents disagreed and believed that a track team at the school had been sanctioned at an official level.

“Before COVID had shut everything down we attended a meeting at BASA,” one parent said. “Questions were specifically asked about which sports would be offered. Track was specifically mentioned.”

It all came to a head during a very heated meeting tonight where the superintendent said there was never a team to dissolve.

“There was never a track team approved at the system level,” Dr. McMichaels said during the meeting.

Board members abruptly ended the meeting as parents and students voiced concerns about the track program.

“We’re going to shut this down. We are going to have another meeting because we do want to work with you guys,” one board member said.

Coach Ash Walsh said in a Facebook post the team had more than 70 members at one point and succeeded in state competitions.

At the meeting, Walsh said, “We’re not happy.”

The superintendent said that the track squad can move forward as a club, but cannot take on any more students.

