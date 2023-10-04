Protesters voice concern over sheriff’s plan to send Fulton County inmates hundreds of miles away

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Demonstrators gathered Wednesday outside the Fulton County government building to protest the sheriff’s plan to temporarily relocate inmates to facilities hundreds of miles away to relieve overcrowding at the county jail.

Several speakers were also planning to speak later Wednesday during the public comments portion of the scheduled Fulton County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Sheriff Pat Labat’s plan involves sending as many as 1,000 inmates to jail facilities in Folkston, Georgia, and Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, both of which are hundreds of miles from Atlanta.

According to the meeting’s agenda, which is posted online, commissioners are planning to discuss “$5.3 million Emergency Funding approved for the Sheriff’s Department at the April 19, 2023, BOC Meeting.”

The sheriff’s long-term goal is to build a replacement for the aging Fulton County Jail. He’s been vocal about his concern for the safety of inmates and staff, saying overcrowding and staffing shortages have created a “humanitarian crisis.”

For example, he said inmates have been fashioning weapons from crumbling walls of the facility.

Ten inmates have died in custody this year alone. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating conditions at the jail.

In August, commissioners gave the go-ahead for the county manager to figure out how to pay for a replacement jail, which is estimated to cost $1.7 billion.

