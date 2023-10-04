Ridder looking to move on from performance against the Jaguars

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder rewatched the Jaguars game twice on the flight back to Atlanta from London.

The quarterback had a rough outing after going 19 for 31 with one touchdown and two interceptions.

When asked if he ever thought he would be benched last Sunday, the starting QB did not hesitate.

“No,” Ridder responded quickly. “That’s playing in fear.”

Ridder was also asked about the interaction with receiver Mack Hollins on the sideline at Wembley Stadium- chalking it up to emotions and the feeling towards the overall offensive production, not just Ridders.

C.J. Stroud and the Texans come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

