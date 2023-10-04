3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Ridder looking to move on from performance against the Jaguars

The Texans come to MBS on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder(ANF)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder rewatched the Jaguars game twice on the flight back to Atlanta from London.

The quarterback had a rough outing after going 19 for 31 with one touchdown and two interceptions.

When asked if he ever thought he would be benched last Sunday, the starting QB did not hesitate.

“No,” Ridder responded quickly. “That’s playing in fear.”

Ridder was also asked about the interaction with receiver Mack Hollins on the sideline at Wembley Stadium- chalking it up to emotions and the feeling towards the overall offensive production, not just Ridders.

C.J. Stroud and the Texans come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments
The shooting incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby DeKalb County school.
Hours-long standoff in Decatur appears to be over with suspect in custody

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Falcons prepare for Jaguars in international matchup
ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO
Falcons place linebacker Troy Andersen on IR with possible season-ending shoulder injury
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Falcons’ offense looking for answers after 7 sacks allowed reveal ‘tough lessons’
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) runs a drill during the NFL football team's training...
Falcons prep for first road test in Detroit