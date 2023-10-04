3-Degree Guarantee
Savannah named fifth best small city in America | Full list

Savannah was just named the fifth best small city in America by the Readers’ Choice Awards.
Savannah was just named the fifth best small city in America by the Readers' Choice Awards.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are so many special communities in Georgia but one city is standing above the rest and is now being honored for its uniqueness.

Savannah was just named the fifth best small city in America by the Readers’ Choice Awards.

From the historic buildings to restaurants, the city attracts millions of visitors every year.

Not far away, Charleston, South Carolina was ranked the No. 1 small city in the U.S.

For the full list of cities, click here.

