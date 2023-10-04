UGA law school has ‘best value’ for legal education, ranking says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the fourth time in six years, the University of Georgia’s School of Law has ranked No. 1 in best value for law schools, according to National Jurist rankings.

The ranking compares a school’s cost with its employment outcomes. UGA’s law school also ranked first from 2018 to 2020 consecutively.

“The School of Law is redefining what it means to be a great national public law school by providing the best return on investment in legal education — one that offers world-class, hands-on, purpose-driven educational experiences with a pioneering commitment to affordability and accessibility,” law school Dean Peter B. “Bo” Rutledge said.

According to UGA, the law school has an almost 95% employment rate for full-time, long-term jobs within 10 months of graduation. Nearly 99% of its graduates also pass the bar exam within two years.

Financially, student borrowing has dipped by more than 50% over the past decade, UGA said. For the 2021-2022 school year, 87% of its law school students received scholarships, including 100% of first-generation and veteran students.

