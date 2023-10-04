3-Degree Guarantee
UGA law school has ‘best value’ for legal education, ranking says

University of Georgia School of Law
University of Georgia School of Law(The University of Georgia)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the fourth time in six years, the University of Georgia’s School of Law has ranked No. 1 in best value for law schools, according to National Jurist rankings.

The ranking compares a school’s cost with its employment outcomes. UGA’s law school also ranked first from 2018 to 2020 consecutively.

“The School of Law is redefining what it means to be a great national public law school by providing the best return on investment in legal education — one that offers world-class, hands-on, purpose-driven educational experiences with a pioneering commitment to affordability and accessibility,” law school Dean Peter B. “Bo” Rutledge said.

According to UGA, the law school has an almost 95% employment rate for full-time, long-term jobs within 10 months of graduation. Nearly 99% of its graduates also pass the bar exam within two years.

Financially, student borrowing has dipped by more than 50% over the past decade, UGA said. For the 2021-2022 school year, 87% of its law school students received scholarships, including 100% of first-generation and veteran students.

