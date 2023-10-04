VIDEO: Cobb County sergeant saves deer with head stuck in fence

3-Degree Guarantee
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County sergeant helped a fawn get out of a tricky situation last week.

On Sept. 28, Sgt. Scurr was headed back home when he heard an animal crying on Old Friendship Church Road. Once he found the young deer with its head stuck in a fence, he freed the poor animal with bolt cutters, likely saving its life.

“Even though the deer didn’t pause to say thank you, we’re sure it’s appreciative,” the county’s police department said on social media. “Thanks, Sgt. Scurr. Job well done.”

