Winter 2023/2024 Forecast: Cold, Wet Winter Likely

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As we head into the colder months, a question I always get asked is “will we see snow this year?”. Usually, my answer is “probably not.” We do live in Georgia, after all.

This year, however, has the potential to be one of the coldest and snowiest winters we’ve had in the last decade, and it all has to do with an oceanic pattern called El Nino.

During El Nino years, warm water migrates from the Western Pacific near Australia towards South America. (WANF)

In the Pacific ocean, warm water usually pools off of the Australian Coast, while cooler waters pool off of the South American Coast. However, the warm water in the Western Pacific sometimes migrates east, causing the ocean water in the Eastern Pacific to warm well above normal. This “warm phase” is called El Nino. In cyclical nature, sometimes the cool water expands west, which is known as La Nina. This cyclical pattern, known as the Southern Oscillation, has a major impact on the jet stream, which in turn affects the weather across the world. Here in the United States, we see the most profound impacts in the winter months.

During El Nino years, the south is typically cooler and wetter than normal. (WANF)

Typically during El Nino winters, the North Central US is warmer the average, while the south is cooler than average. The Great Lakes Region tends to be drier than normal, while the southeast experiences wetter than normal weather.

This year specifically, we came out of a strong La Nina at the beginning of the year, and transitioned quickly through the summer to an El Nino. In fact, scientists are predicting a 70% chance of a “strong” El Nino this winter. I looked back to find the last time we had the same pattern; and landed on 2009. I then looked into what we saw here in Georgia during the 2009 and 2010 winter, and what I found is pretty incredible.

December, January and February of 2009 and 2010 were extremely cold; it was 7 degrees colder than average and that cold lingering into March, which was also 5 degrees below average. It was also very wet. From December to March, we got almost 2 feet of rain. We had 3 major snowfall events, one of which was March 2nd - very late in the season. Overall, it was the 3rd snowiest winter in the last 50 years.

All of this leads me to believe that we are in for the first harsh winter in almost a decade. December is typically the wettest month of the year in North Georgia, and it will likely be even wetter this year. I predict a lot of rainy, chilly, gray days. I would plan on a cold New Years, and an even colder January. I’m betting we get at least 2-3 decent snowfall events through January and February. Winter will likely consume February and continue well into March, giving us a late start to the spring next year.

I'm predicting a cold and wet winter with at least a few snowfall events. (WANF)

It’s extremely hard to predict seasonal outcomes, but I think the data strongly suggests this winter will be a dang cold one. For now, it’s just a waiting game as we enjoy the beautiful fall weather.

- Ella Dorsey

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.