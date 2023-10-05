2 people injured in shootout near Greyhound station in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured in a shootout overnight across from a Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say it started as a dispute between two people around 12:20 a.m. on Forsyth Street and escalated into a shooting.

Police say they believe the two who were shot were innocent bystanders. They were rushed to the hospital from the scene and are expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.