4 inmates charged after fire in Troup County Jail, sheriff says

jail
jail(Mike Miletich)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four inmates have been charged with arson after they allegedly set a fire in Troup County Jail on Wednesday, officials said.

According to authorities, detention officers with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a possible fire in one of the inmate housing units in the jail on Oct. 4. When deputies confirmed a large amount of smoke, they had to evacuate the unit and later found inmate uniforms smoldering on the floor in that unit, they said.

“It was determined that inmates damaged a light fixture and configured it in a manner to start a fire which they used to ignite the jumpsuits,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Jason Cofield and Travis Preston Shelnutt were charged with arson in the first degree, criminal damage in the first degree, interference with government property, and riot in a penal Institute. Michael Dennis Cornett and Edward Anthony Facile were charged with riot in a penal Institute, deputies said.

