A lot has happened since Young Thug’s jury selection began 9 months ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This week marked the ninth month of jury selection in Fulton County’s massive organized crime trial of rapper Young Thug and several other defendants.

Jury selection began Jan. 4 in the trial of Jeffery Williams (Young Thug’s real name). Individual juror questioning finally got underway in late July in the nationally watched trial.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing the trial, has called almost 1,000 potential jurors since January. Several media outlets, including Hot New Hip Hop, are reporting more than 30 jurors have qualified, but not a single juror has yet been sat for the trial, which could last for a year.

Here’s what’s happened in the world since Young Thug’s jury selection began:

Williams is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and eight other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

The jury selection has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges, and disruptions. The trial itself could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

Young Thug is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.