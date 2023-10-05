3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta Police officer charged with sexually assaulting teen

He was charged with violation of oath of office, cruelty to children, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Police officer was fired and charged with sexually assaulting a teenager, the department said on Thursday.

Officer Anthony L. Anderson was taken into custody on and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of violation of oath of office, cruelty to children, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy.

Police say Anderson responded to a single vehicle accident early on Aug. 2. That’s when he made contact with the 16-year-old driver.

Later that day, the girl went to Gwinnett County officials and told them she had been sexually assaulted by an off-duty Atlanta Police officer. The Gwinnett County Police Department began an investigation and questioned Anderson on Aug. 11 -- the same day APD was informed of the incident.

“Subsequent actions by Officer Anderson during and after his shift would lead to a criminal investigation led by Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit,” the department said in a statement.

Detectives eventually had probable cause necessary to charge Anderson.

“Not only am I disturbed and disappointed by these allegations, but it also angers me,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. “We ask the public to trust us to do the right thing, to keep them safe. So, when one of our own is accused of despicable acts with a minor, it erodes that trust that sometimes takes years to build. You can be assured, I will act swiftly to investigate anytime allegations of misconduct are brought to my attention. I want to thank the Atlanta Police Department’s criminal investigation division for their prompt action in dealing with this matter.”

Anderson had been with the department since 2016.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (404) 546-4260 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
Atlanta school evacuated for bomb threat
Atlanta school evacuated for bomb threat
Marietta historic home transforms into spooky Victorian funeral
Marietta historic home transforms into spooky Victorian funeral
School campus cleared after bomb threat
School campus cleared after bomb threat