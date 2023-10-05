Atlanta Police officer charged with sexually assaulting teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Police officer was fired and charged with sexually assaulting a teenager, the department said on Thursday.

Officer Anthony L. Anderson was taken into custody on and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of violation of oath of office, cruelty to children, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy.

Police say Anderson responded to a single vehicle accident early on Aug. 2. That’s when he made contact with the 16-year-old driver.

Later that day, the girl went to Gwinnett County officials and told them she had been sexually assaulted by an off-duty Atlanta Police officer. The Gwinnett County Police Department began an investigation and questioned Anderson on Aug. 11 -- the same day APD was informed of the incident.

“Subsequent actions by Officer Anderson during and after his shift would lead to a criminal investigation led by Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit,” the department said in a statement.

Detectives eventually had probable cause necessary to charge Anderson.

“Not only am I disturbed and disappointed by these allegations, but it also angers me,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. “We ask the public to trust us to do the right thing, to keep them safe. So, when one of our own is accused of despicable acts with a minor, it erodes that trust that sometimes takes years to build. You can be assured, I will act swiftly to investigate anytime allegations of misconduct are brought to my attention. I want to thank the Atlanta Police Department’s criminal investigation division for their prompt action in dealing with this matter.”

Anderson had been with the department since 2016.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (404) 546-4260 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.

