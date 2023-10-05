Atlanta ranked third worst city for commuters, study finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Atlantans sit in hellacious slow-downs in traffic every day.

A new report finds Atlanta ranks as the third worst commuter city in America.

Real estate data company Clever studied the 50 most-populated metros in America.

Atlanta ranked only behind Chicago and Houston.

The report found Atlanta drivers commute almost 13 miles one-way.

Those commutes take an average of 32 minutes.

And Atlanta drivers lose 74 hours a year in traffic. That’s more than three full days.

Even worse, Atlanta drivers are spending more than $1,000 on gas per year.

