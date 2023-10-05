Atlanta school evacuated for bomb threat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta school was evacuated Thursday for a bomb threat, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

The threat was made against B.E.S.T Academy/Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, the school system said.

Atlanta police are assisting school system police in searching the building and campus.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

