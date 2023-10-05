3-Degree Guarantee
Autopsy report on man who died after being tased by APD officer released

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has ordered a full investigation into the death of 62-year-old Johnny Hollman.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has released a copy of its autopsy report on Johnny Hollman, who died after an Atlanta police officer used a stun gun on him during an arrest in August.

The report lists Hollman’s cause of death as cardiac dysrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat, due to the use of a “conducted energy device.” A secondary cause of death was a condition that thickens the arteries called hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Hollman’s death was ruled a homicide, the report concluded.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies after APD officer uses stun gun on him during arrest, GBI says

The 62-year-old also had underlying conditions of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and obesity, the report said.

The autopsy report comes after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ordered a full investigation of Hollman’s death.

“Every single life in Atlanta is important and matters to me. Every single death in this city weighs on my heart,” Dickens said.

Hollman was being arrested for a traffic citation when he was tased, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. His death has sparked protests across Atlanta, like a march to City Hall on Aug. 24.

RELATED COVERAGE: Family of man killed during traffic stop only has more questions after seeing body camera footage

Hollman, who was a deacon at Lively Stones of God Missionary Baptist Church, is being grieved by his community and family.

“I talk to my daddy every day, and now I can’t talk to my daddy at all,” his daughter, Anitra Hollman, said.

The Atlanta Police Department said the investigation is leading to changes in how officers approach traffic citations.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

