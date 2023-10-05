3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.(Stringr, Ring)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
jail
4 inmates charged after fire in Troup County Jail, sheriff says
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
US Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
A lot has happened since Young Thug’s jury selection began 9 months ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity