Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County school teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after having an improper relationship with a female student, according to jail records.

Eric Taylor Butler, 28, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by a teacher and solicitation of sodomy.

According to a criminal warrant, Butler had a relationship with a 16-year-old female beginning in June. Butler allegedly used a spare cell phone to continue the relationship after he was confronted and told to stop by a coworker. Butler and the student would reportedly call each other “mommy” and “daddy” on the phone.

The warrant says Butler had “one-on-one meetings” with the student at the school and a local Starbucks and asked her to perform oral sex on him on at least one occasion.

The website for Harrison High School in Kennesaw lists Butler as a social studies teacher and assistant baseball coach.

Records show Butler is held on $50,000 bond.

A district spokesperson for the Cobb County School District said,

A staff member was arrested for alleged inappropriate and criminal behavior. We are cooperating and working closely with the authorities to conclude the investigation and will continue to work hard every day to ensure our campuses are secure and a safe place for students to learn and grow. We encourage students, staff, and parents to visit http://www.cobbshield.com to learn more about how the District keeps students safe and to report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email.

