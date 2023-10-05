3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say

Eric Taylor Butler
Eric Taylor Butler(Harrison High School)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County school teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after having an improper relationship with a female student, according to jail records.

Eric Taylor Butler, 28, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by a teacher and solicitation of sodomy.

According to a criminal warrant, Butler had a relationship with a 16-year-old female beginning in June. Butler allegedly used a spare cell phone to continue the relationship after he was confronted and told to stop by a coworker. Butler and the student would reportedly call each other “mommy” and “daddy” on the phone.

The warrant says Butler had “one-on-one meetings” with the student at the school and a local Starbucks and asked her to perform oral sex on him on at least one occasion.

The website for Harrison High School in Kennesaw lists Butler as a social studies teacher and assistant baseball coach.

Records show Butler is held on $50,000 bond.

A district spokesperson for the Cobb County School District said,

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments
The shooting incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby DeKalb County school.
Hours-long standoff in Decatur appears to be over with suspect in custody

Latest News

Clarkston Police Dept. nearly fully staffed after significant shortage of officers
Gun, drugs seized after car chase, Bibb County police say
Gun, drugs seized after car chase, Bibb County police say
Gun, drugs seized after car chase, Bibb County police say
Gun, drugs seized after car chase, Bibb County police say
Friendly Like me app
‘Friendly Like Me’ app to help people with disabilities during Atlanta Pride