Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County school teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after having an improper relationship with a female student, according to jail records.
Eric Taylor Butler, 28, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by a teacher and solicitation of sodomy.
According to a criminal warrant, Butler had a relationship with a 16-year-old female beginning in June. Butler allegedly used a spare cell phone to continue the relationship after he was confronted and told to stop by a coworker. Butler and the student would reportedly call each other “mommy” and “daddy” on the phone.
The warrant says Butler had “one-on-one meetings” with the student at the school and a local Starbucks and asked her to perform oral sex on him on at least one occasion.
The website for Harrison High School in Kennesaw lists Butler as a social studies teacher and assistant baseball coach.
Records show Butler is held on $50,000 bond.
A district spokesperson for the Cobb County School District said,
