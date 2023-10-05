Community unveils new Adamsville legacy mural

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta is paying homage to leaders and advocates that make one Atlanta community what it is today.

You’ll notice there’s a new look as you enter Adamsville. Now famous faces align Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive — honoring the neighborhood’s rich history.

“There was a mural here that was not complete and when we were looking at projects for the Martin Luther King corridor we thought ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful to redo that mural and make it a true gateway into Adamsville,’” said Camille Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

The community gathered on Thursday to dedicate a new mural featuring 11 figures. They consist of past and present community leaders and advocates — all with ties to Adamsville.

Some of those figures include former long-serving District 10 Council Member C.T. Martin and current Mayor Andre Dickens.

“The people of Adamsville raised me, nurtured me, protected me, helped shape my life,” Mayor Dickens said at Thursday’s event.

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs said they worked with the community to decide who should be on the mural.

“All of them have ties to Adamsville. There was a committee who worked to identify who would be on this mural, so it is a testament to the strength of the Adamsville community,” said Love.

The hope is that it serves as an inspiration to young people.

“What we are hoping is that this will serve as a lesson of who came out of this community, and it will inspire these young people to join in public service, you know, be part of the NPU, be a mayor, be city councilperson, be a state senator, do whatever you can do to help in your community,” said Love.

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs said there are other projects on Martin Luther King Drive that they will be dedicating in the next few months.

