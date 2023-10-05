3-Degree Guarantee
DeKalb County family able to escape after home catches fire, but pet still missing

Fire officials say a Decatur family was able to escape a fire in their home Thursday morning, but their pet has not yet been accounted for.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Fire received a call around 7 a.m. about an active fire on the 2900 block of Harlow Road in Decatur.

Fire officials say a family was able to escape with no injuries, but their pet still has not been located.

The home is heavily damaged. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

