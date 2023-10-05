3-Degree Guarantee
DeKalb police looking for man who tried to force his way into home with shotgun

Police said the armed suspect was caught on camera trying to force his way into a home on the 4300 block of Dogwood Trail.(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said tried to force his way into a home while armed with a shotgun.

Police said the armed suspect was caught on camera trying to force his way into a home on the 4300 block of Dogwood Trail.

Police said the man ran away after he was confronted by a resident of the home.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb Couty Police Department South Investigations Unit at (404) 286-7990.

