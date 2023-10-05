DeKalb police looking for man who tried to force his way into home with shotgun

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said tried to force his way into a home while armed with a shotgun.

Police said the armed suspect was caught on camera trying to force his way into a home on the 4300 block of Dogwood Trail.

Police said the man ran away after he was confronted by a resident of the home.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb Couty Police Department South Investigations Unit at (404) 286-7990.

