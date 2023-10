ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 9-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the accident happened near the 2200 block of Creel Road.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the car remained on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.