3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Family of man who died in police custody demands to see body camera video

A Nebraska family is begging for answers after their son died in Atlanta Police custody last summer.
By Tori Cooper
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Nebraska family is begging for answers after their son died in Atlanta Police custody last summer.

Ricky Dorado’s loved ones spoke publicly for the first time since receiving a nearly $4 million dollar settlement from the City of Atlanta this week.

The Dorado family told Atlanta News First that they want justice for their son and their brother Ricky.

Ricky’s brother, Humberto Dorado, said he felt, “Anger, frustration, and helplessness,” after learning his brother died in Atlanta Police custody after experiencing a mental health crisis.

“I don’t even know how to put it into words it’s very painful and even just bringing up the subject is like having to relive that moment all over again,” Humberto said.

Family said Ricky suffered from schizophrenia and was self-medicating with methamphetamine.

However, Humberto said he and his family members still have not seen the body camera video showing what happened to Ricky.

“This is what I feel without seeing the video. So I can only imagine how it’s going to be once we actually see what happened to him in that video,” Humberto said.

Atlanta Police said they responded to the BP gas station on Windsor Street in Southwest Atlanta after receiving reports that Ricky was vandalizing cars at the gas station.

Police said they tried to subdue Ricky using a taser and pepper spray and were unsuccessful.

The family’s attorney, Gabe Banks, has seen the body camera video showing what he says happened after Ricky’s hands were handcuffed behind his back.

“It’s as if George Floyd didn’t die two years ago in the same position. These officers were keeping him pressed to the floor on his chest in a position that restricted his ventilation. He is saying I can’t breathe six times, and the officers are completely ignoring his pleas for help,” Attorney Gabe Banks said.

Attorneys said the medical examiner’s report shows Ricky died from being in that position and suffered cardiac arrest.

The City of Atlanta settled with the Dorado family for $3.75 million for damages and Atlanta Police said all three officers were placed on administrative leave.

“He was a loving father, a loving brother,” Ricky’s sister Laura Salinas said.

Family members say they want to see the body camera video for themselves so that they can begin to find closure.

“We really miss his laughter, his big smiles,” Ricky’s sister Arcelia Beltran said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the state was named No. 1 to do business in by...
Magazine names Georgia No. 1 state for business, Gov. Kemp announces
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
The scene of a shooting involving an officer in Lawrenceville.
Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville
Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville,...
Copping pleas, making deals | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictments
The shooting incident prompted a lockdown at a nearby DeKalb County school.
Hours-long standoff in Decatur appears to be over with suspect in custody

Latest News

Medical equipment drive
Georgians working to make life easier for people with mental, physical disabilities
According to the South Fulton Police Department, the accident happened near the 2200 block of...
Driver hits, kills 9-year-old in South Fulton, police say
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
Clarkston Police Dept. nearly fully staffed after significant shortage of officers