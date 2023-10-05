Family of man who died in police custody demands to see body camera video

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Nebraska family is begging for answers after their son died in Atlanta Police custody last summer.

Ricky Dorado’s loved ones spoke publicly for the first time since receiving a nearly $4 million dollar settlement from the City of Atlanta this week.

The Dorado family told Atlanta News First that they want justice for their son and their brother Ricky.

Ricky’s brother, Humberto Dorado, said he felt, “Anger, frustration, and helplessness,” after learning his brother died in Atlanta Police custody after experiencing a mental health crisis.

“I don’t even know how to put it into words it’s very painful and even just bringing up the subject is like having to relive that moment all over again,” Humberto said.

Family said Ricky suffered from schizophrenia and was self-medicating with methamphetamine.

However, Humberto said he and his family members still have not seen the body camera video showing what happened to Ricky.

“This is what I feel without seeing the video. So I can only imagine how it’s going to be once we actually see what happened to him in that video,” Humberto said.

Atlanta Police said they responded to the BP gas station on Windsor Street in Southwest Atlanta after receiving reports that Ricky was vandalizing cars at the gas station.

Police said they tried to subdue Ricky using a taser and pepper spray and were unsuccessful.

The family’s attorney, Gabe Banks, has seen the body camera video showing what he says happened after Ricky’s hands were handcuffed behind his back.

“It’s as if George Floyd didn’t die two years ago in the same position. These officers were keeping him pressed to the floor on his chest in a position that restricted his ventilation. He is saying I can’t breathe six times, and the officers are completely ignoring his pleas for help,” Attorney Gabe Banks said.

Attorneys said the medical examiner’s report shows Ricky died from being in that position and suffered cardiac arrest.

The City of Atlanta settled with the Dorado family for $3.75 million for damages and Atlanta Police said all three officers were placed on administrative leave.

“He was a loving father, a loving brother,” Ricky’s sister Laura Salinas said.

Family members say they want to see the body camera video for themselves so that they can begin to find closure.

“We really miss his laughter, his big smiles,” Ricky’s sister Arcelia Beltran said.

