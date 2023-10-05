FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds today with highs in the 80s
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect more clouds today with highs back in the low 80s.
Thursday’s summary
High - 81°
Normal high - 78°
Chance of rain - 0%
More clouds today
We’ll see more clouds this afternoon and evening in metro Atlanta, but it will stay dry with highs back in the low 80s.
Cold front to bring big changes this weekend
A cold front will start moving into north Georgia on Friday. This will lead to a few showers throughout the day on Friday, although not much rain is expected. Colder air will follow with a breezy Saturday and highs in the 60s.
Sunday morning is a FIRST ALERT due to lows dropping in the 40s for all of metro Atlanta.
