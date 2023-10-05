3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds today with highs in the 80s

By Rodney Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect more clouds today with highs back in the low 80s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 81°

Normal high - 78°

Chance of rain - 0%

More clouds today

We’ll see more clouds this afternoon and evening in metro Atlanta, but it will stay dry with highs back in the low 80s.

Forecast highs today
Forecast highs today(Atlanta News First)

Cold front to bring big changes this weekend

A cold front will start moving into north Georgia on Friday. This will lead to a few showers throughout the day on Friday, although not much rain is expected. Colder air will follow with a breezy Saturday and highs in the 60s.

Sunday morning is a FIRST ALERT due to lows dropping in the 40s for all of metro Atlanta.

Forecast map for Friday afternoon
Forecast map for Friday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ upcoming NLDS games
Washoe County School District Bus
Elementary school student hit by car getting off bus, police say
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say

Latest News

More clouds today with highs back in the 80s
More clouds today with highs back in the 80s
A few showers possible Friday
First Alert Forecast | Increasing clouds give way to an early weekend front
A few showers possible Friday
First Alert | Cooler temps on the way
Temperatures trend much cooler this weekend.
VIDEO FORECAST | Much cooler air filters in this weekend